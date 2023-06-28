Malta has changed its abortion laws for the first time in history, with parliament approving a law allowing doctors to terminate a pregnancy in limited circumstances.

MPs approved Bill 28 to amend Malta's Criminal Code on Wednesday afternoon, seven months after it was first tabled in parliament.

All Government and Opposition MPs voted in favour of the bill, following seven months of heated debate that saw people from all camps take to the streets to express themselves on one of the most divisive national debates in recent history.

Bill 28 will now land on President George Vella's desk for his signature, which will officially enact it into law.

The bill allows doctors to carry out an abortion if a woman's life is at immediate risk or her health is in "grave jeopardy which may lead to her death".

Terminations can only take place once all other treatments have been exhausted and the decision must be taken by three specialists except in emergency cases.

Interventions can only take place in licensed clinics and if the foetus can live outside the womb, the doctors must help the mother give birth.

Even once the bill is enacted into law, Malta will still have among the strictest abortion laws in the world and abortion will remain illegal under all other circumstances including rape, incest and severe foetal abnormalities.

The bill is a watered-down version of another bill that was originally presented late last year, and which would have originally allowed terminations when a mother's health was in "grave jeopardy", without elaborating.

Anti-abortion campaigners had protested the bill, saying the term "grave jeopardy" was too vague while pro-choice campaigners had welcomed it as a positive first step.

More to follow