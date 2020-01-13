A pro-choice coalition has warned that women’s rights are not there for politicians to pull out of the hat at their convenience.

It was reacting after The Sunday Times of Malta reported that after relinquishing his prime minister post, Joseph Muscat wants to start a national debate on the possible introduction of abortion.

In May of 2019, Dr Muscat had told the media that although the government did not have a mandate to introduce abortion, the subject of abortion should not be ridiculed but should rather be a subject of major discussion.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Voice for Choice said that while it was premature to comment, “women’s rights are not the fiefdom of politicians to be pulled out of the bag at opportune moments.”

“Irrespective of how the discussion on abortion evolves and who pushes it forward, Voice for Choice will remain an independent, non-partisan, autonomous coalition representing the voice of human rights organizations within it,” the spokesperson added.

Voice for Choice is the first Maltese pro-choice coalition made up of civil society organisations and individuals who together want to campaign for reproductive rights and justice in Malta.

Meanwhile, Paul Vincenti from Gift of Life Foundation did not have any forthcoming reply. When contacted for a reaction to news that Dr Muscat wanted to start a debate on abortion, he just said “time will tell”.

The most recent face off between the pro-choice and pro-life lobbies on the safety of abortion took place on International Safe Abortion Day in September.

Where does Malta stand on abortion

Abortion in Malta continues to remain criminalised under all circumstances.

Pro-choice activists claim that women still seek and have abortions at a financial and social cost, as well as at the cost of their physical and mental health, amid fear, stigma and shame.

In 2017, then Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Nils Muižnieks said she was “taken aback” with the lack of public debate about abortion in Malta.

Voice for Choice was set up on March 8 of 2019, pledging to campaign for the decriminalisation of abortion and advocating for laws that ensure the health of pregnant women is protected and in line with international human rights standards through proper abortion care.

A year before, the Women's Rights Foundation launched a position paper (later endorsed by the aditus foundation) calling for the provision of access to safe and legal abortion to all women through the public health system and licensed private providers at least in the following circumstances: to save a woman's life, to preserve a woman's physical and mental health, in cases of rape or incest and in cases of fatal foetus impairment.