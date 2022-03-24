Academics have raised concern about the University of Malta’s Junior College removing the requirement of a pass in Maltese, English and Maths for entry into the college, questioning how the move would serve to improve students’ education.

Previously, students hoping to attend the college needed to obtain three passes in all three subjects as well as a pass in one of three science subjects to be accepted for study.

However, those applying to Junior College from October will only require one pass mark from one of the core subjects. Students will be required to obtain a pass in the other two core subjects during their time in post-secondary education, as these are nonetheless still required in order to join the University of Malta.

Though the University of Malta's pro-rector defended the move, academics raised concerns and questioned the validity of the lowering minimum requirements in light of Maltese students slipping literacy skills.

According to last year’s SEC results, some 17 per cent of students who sat for Maltese, 18 per cent of those who sat for Math, and 14 per cent of students who took their English language exams were only able to obtain a ‘U’, which is a failing grade.

Independent candidate and academic Arnold Cassola asked why the Junior College is “killing” thinking people.

“The proposal introduced by stealth is a stab in the back of free-minded and free-thinking people in our country,” he said in a statement.

Questioning whether there is a political or commercial aim behind the move, Cassola called for a reversal of the move and announced his support for the Malta Union of Teachers’ call to suspend the action until it can be discussed with stakeholders.

“Apart from eradicating basic skills necessary for the formation of youth, this measure is a full-fronted attack against Maltese identity and common sense,” he said.

“As an academic proud to form part of our Alma Mater, I demand that such idiocy, as proposed by the Junior College should be halted immediately.”

His sentiments were shared by others, including author and academic Clare Azzopardi.

“So our education is scuttling backwards like a crab, as evidenced by the very few who are able to make proper use of both Maltese and English, we have students with abysmally low marks in mathematics and sciences, we have one of the highest rates of students who don’t continue into post-secondary education in Europe and what are we doing about it?” she said.

“In order to boost numbers, we’re removing obligatory subjects … it’s like popping a set of new tyres on a car with a busted engine and expecting it to run smoothly.”

Academic Ġorġ Mallia said that while he agreed that, at certain academic levels, the removal of exams may be beneficial to students, they are nonetheless the best benchmark available to gauge students’ level and can also serve as motivation for academic achievement.

“It is a fact that the foundations of strengthening intelligence are literacy and numeracy. Malta has two official languages, so Maltese and English can be perfectly categorised as the first, and maths, automatically as the second,” he said.

“So what possible reason could there be to remove two of these for entry into Junior College?

Mallia recalled that Malta has one of the lowest numbers of students who opt for tertiary education. But this deficit can only be addressed by elevating the education standards in this country and not by lowering them simply to inflate numbers.

The Nationalist Party said it was “incredible” that entry requirements into Junior College had been dropped without prior consultation and could have major consequences on the education system.

Should this be another attempt to win votes, then Labour was sinking to a new low in an attempt to grab more power, the PN said.

Stop misleading, pro-rector says

On the other hand, university pro-rector and academic Carmen Sammut defended the change in regulations, saying that it would give students the opportunity to keep studying even if they failed a subject or two.

“It’s not right to politicise this decision or mislead the public and educators,” she said in a Facebook post.

“This is a decision taken in favour of students who have spent two years trying to keep up during a pandemic and certainly not a decision taken by the government as a vote-catching exercise, as some are portraying it.”

Sammut said that for several years a number of students were not considering Junior College as an option when they felt weak in a particular subject, fearing they would be kicked out if they failed to pass their exams.

In November, a considerable amount of students had failed their exams despite doing fairly well at the college. These students, she said, were unfortunately asked to leave because of the old rules.

“It was a heartbreaking situation because by that time it was far too late for these students to find a place at other educational institutions,” she said.

In light of this, the Junior College board had decided unanimously to propose a change in entry requirements, which were approved by the University’s Senate and enacted on March 8.

“I am shocked that this was portrayed in the media today when the “timing” was neither imposed by the government nor the Junior College, so much so that the principal had the opportunity to discuss the matter with parents in an open day last week,” Sammut said.

“My message to students and parents is to keep studying and aim to do well and I sincerely hope you pass all the exams you need to attend the college with your minds at ease.

"But if you don’t pass, don’t worry, because you’ll have the opportunity to try to pass again without the fear of the college kicking you out.”