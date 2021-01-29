Tourism accommodation owners will be fined €3,000 if they breach COVID overcrowding rules, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said on Friday.

Those renting a farmhouse, apartment, or other types of holiday accommodation who break the rules on large gatherings can also expect to be slapped with €100 fines each.

Bartolo said the government was taking the matter seriously and expected owners of tourism properties to be clear with their clients that the rules must be respected.

Enforcement, he said, will be carried out jointly by the police, inspectors from the Malta Tourism Authority, as well as public health officials.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced owners of holiday rentals must ensure the number of people renting their place is the same as that outlined on their licence.



The new measures come into force on Monday and are expected to be in place throughout February as part of efforts to control the rush of people heading to Gozo for the upcoming Carnival holidays.



On Thursday Chamber of SMEs president Paul Abela described the decision to impose fines on property owners as “madness”.

“Owners provide a service, and it is up to the service providers to follow the rules. Are owners expected to sit outside the farmhouse and check how many are indoors,” he asked.

