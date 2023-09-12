A man who admitted to his involvement in setting fire to a berthed vessel at Tigné Point last year has testified against another man who he said doused the boat in fuel.

Wayne Delia said that Olivend Xuereb spread fuel over the boat after the two had gone to fill a jerrycan with fuel from the Manoel Island petrol station.

Delia said that all he did was throw a keychain-shaped ball onto the front of the boat.

Delia testified, before Magistrate Nadine Lia, in the compilation of evidence against Xuereb, a 38-year-old Buġibba resident, who stands charged over his alleged involvement in the crime which took place on July 28 last year when a boat, berthed along the Tigné seafront, burst into flames at around 1.30am.

The fire had been put out by third parties who intervened promptly.

Police Inspector Colin Sheldon said that investigations by the police arsons’ unit together with officers from the Sliema district kicked off and CCTV footage from the area was checked.

The footage, along with other evidence, led investigators to identify two people who had approached the vessel that night.

Delia and Xuereb were arrested as the suspects who had carried out the arson attack. But although charges had been issued against Delia, the police did not, at the time, have enough evidence to prosecute Xuereb.

However, while proceedings against Delia were ongoing, the accused had sought permission from court to speak to the prosecution and released a statement to the police, shedding more light on the case.

Delia, who has since been sentenced, has now taken the stand in the case against Xuereb.

He said they were asked to set the boat on fire by Melvin Debono, who is undergoing separate court proceedings over the case, Delia said Debono promised him €500 but never paid him.

On the evening in question, Delia and Xuereb went out with their partners. The plan was to have a barbecue in Sliema – which never happened. The partners were not aware of their plans to torch the boat, he said.

At one point the men walked away from their partners and went to set the boat on fire. Delia said that after spreading the fuel on the boat Xuereb ran off in a panic and took a taxi home with his partner.

Xuereb was granted bail against a deposit of €2,000 and personal guarantee of €5,000.

Lawyer Rachel Tua represented the accused while Inspector Colin Sheldon is prosecuting.