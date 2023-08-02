A man who allegedly ordered a boat arson last year has been remanded in custody after the person tasked with torching the vessel “to square a €500 debt” came clean with the police.

Melvin Debono, a 33-year-old car dealer from Paola who was out on bail under four previous court decrees, landed back under arrest on Tuesday morning when police zeroed in on him as the suspected mastermind behind the fire.

On July 29 of last year, a vessel berthed at Tigné, Sliema, burst into flames at around 1.30am.

Investigations by the Sliema district police, the arson unit and the major crimes unit had led to a man who, equipped with a container of fuel, had started the fire by throwing a fuel-soaked ball onto the boat.

The man, whose name was banned by the court, was subsequently identified, arrested and charged last summer.

While criminal proceedings in his regard were ongoing, police investigations continued, explained Inspector Mario Xiberras - one of the prosecutors handling Wednesday's arraignment.

Data retrieved from that person’s phone revealed various calls from a contact saved as 'Quws'. Eventually, he expressed his wish to tell all, releasing a spontaneous declaration to the police.

The man confirmed that account when testifying behind closed doors during the compilation of evidence in his regard. He said Debono had ordered him to carry out the arson so as to “square a €500 pending debt”.

Supporting that version with data from service providers, investigators obtained an arrest warrant against Debono.

Debono was arrested when he turned up at Paola police station where he went twice daily to sign the bail book.

On Wednesday, he was charged with complicity in the arson, allegedly breaching four bail decrees and a probation order as well as relapsing.

He pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca observed that the prosecution’s case centred upon the third party’s statement and data from Debono’s phone which he had willingly handed over to the police.

A request for bail was objected to primarily because of the fear of tampering with evidence since the victims of the arson, as well as the main witness and his partner, were still to testify.

Debono was also deemed untrustworthy, argued AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov highlighting the various bail decrees allegedly breached.

Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb countered that Debono had been signing the bail book twice daily over the past year and that in itself proved his trustworthiness.

Moreover, a person who was also a public servant was waiting outside the courtroom waiting to step in as a third-party guarantor.

After hearing submissions, the court presided over by Magistrate Victor George Axiak, turned down the request observing that the accused, given his criminal record, did not offer peace of mind that he would prove to be trustworthy if he were to be granted bail.

The court ordered a ban on all third-party names mentioned in the charges and recommended that the prosecution was to produce its witnesses in a speedy manner.

AG lawyers Daniel Tabone and Joseph Camilleri Azarov prosecuted together with Inspectors Mario Xiberras, Jeffrey Scicluna and Colin Sheldon.

Lawyers Jose’ Herrera, Charles Mercieca and Matthew Xuereb were defence counsel.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are appearing parte civile.