The number of active COVID-19 cases in the San Ġużepp home in Fgura is down to around 10, the Social Policy Minister said on Wednesday.

Last month, the Fgura home for the elderly had become the focus of COVID-19 scrutiny in Malta, with as many as 113 of its 278 residents testing positive for the virus.

Speaking in parliament, minister Michael Falzon said the situation had also improved at another home for the elderly in the Attard/Balzan area. There were currently no active cases within that home, he said.

Falzon said that a handful of sporadic cases continued to be reported in other homes around the island but that the situation was under control.

He added the government had allocated €2 million to mitigate the financial expenses incurred by the home to implement safeguards to limit the spread of the virus.

Pensions to increase more than COLA in Budget 2021

Replying to a separate question from government MP Anthony Agius Decelis, Falzon said pensions would be increasing over and above the cost of living allowance, in the forthcoming Budget.

Though he did not divulge any details, he said this would honour Labour’s pledge to increase pensions by at least €8 per week over the term of an entire legislature.

The Budget for 2021 will be unveiled on Monday, October 19.