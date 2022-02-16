Updated 1.10pm

The number of active COVID-19 cases has fallen below 1,500 for the first time in two months, data released on Wednesday showed.

An 86-year-old woman died while infected with COVID-19 the previous day, while health authorities detected 117 new infections.

The latest virus victim is the 594th person to die while COVID-positive in Malta.

Wednesday's pandemic update indicated that the number of patients requiring hospital treatment has continued to fall and now stands at 41. On Tuesday, there were 52 patients in hospital.

The number of patients requiring intensive treatment at Mater Dei Hospital's ITU remained unchanged, at three.

Data provided by the health ministry showed that 301 patients were registered as recovered overnight. As a result, the number of active virus cases in the country currently stands at 1,380 - the lowest number since December 12.

Speaking during her Ask Charmaine show, public health chief Charmaine Gauci said that the country is currently registering a moving average of 113 daily cases with a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent.

The average age of people testing positive is 37.