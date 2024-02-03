Activists from two civil society groups on Saturday reiterated their calls for Malta to join an international court case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and to close its airspace and sea to warships or planes.

The call was made by activists from Moviment Graffitti and Youth for Palestine during a symbolic protest event organised at Għadira Bay, Mellieħa.

Activists accused Israel of perpetuating a “full blown genocide” in Gaza, with the blessing of its allies including the United States and various European countries.

It noted that over 33,000 Palestinians have been killed since the current war began on October 7, almost all Gazans displaced and the area subjected to a blockade that stops food, clean water, medicine and essential aid from entering the Gaza strip.

Israel has bombed schools, churches, refugee camps and hospitals, they noted.

The NGOs said they were not surprised by Israel’s extreme reaction, given its “long-standing project to expel Palestinians from their land and to keep those who manage to remain under harsh oppression.”

While Malta made various declarations of solidarity with Palestine, it had so far failed to call for a permanent ceasefire within international institutions and stopped short of describing Israeli aggression as genocide, they said.

They therefore called on the government to join South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice against Israel and to push for European sanctions against Israel for as long as it ignored ICJ rulings.

At least one local politician, Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba, has said he would like Malta to join that ICJ case.

The ICJ last week ruled that Israel had to allow urgent humanitarian aid into Gaza and prevent genocidal acts.

Israel, which is a signatory to the UN Charter and therefore legally obliged to respect ICJ rulings, said it would not comply.

Aside from backing South Africa’s legal push, activists are also pushing the government to close Malta’s airspace and sea to weapons of war and to make it clear at EU and global level that it backs the Palestinian cause.