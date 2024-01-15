Activists, academics and authors are urging Malta to be the first EU member to join South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice against Israel for what it says are "genocidal" acts in Gaza.

The Israel-Hamas war, now in its 100th day, has sparked a humanitarian catastrophe for Gaza's 2.4 million people, who are struggling to get food, water, fuel and medical care. Some 24,000 people - mostly women and children - have reportedly been murdered in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past months, several international players have called for a ceasefire, with a United Nations Security Council in November adopting a Malta-drafted resolution calling for “extended humanitarian pauses” in the war. A Russian amendment seeking to include specific mention of a ceasefire never made it through.

South Africa is now accusing Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention, saying that even the October 7 Hamas attack could not justify such alleged actions.

On Monday, 11 Maltese associations acknowledged that the island's efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East were "crucial".

"We therefore strongly urge you to seize the opportunity to be a trailblazer among EU member states by taking the lead in joining South Africa's case against Israel at ICJ.

"A growing number of nations have expressed their resolute support for this initiative, marking a historic moment in the pursuit of international justice," they said in a letter addressed to Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg.

The plea was signed by aditus foundation, African Media Association Malta, Association for Justice Equality and Peace, Blue Door Education, Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, Integra Foundation, Moviment Graffittim, Office of the Dean at the Faculty of Education, Peacelab, PEN Malta and Spark15.

The group said Malta had a unique opportunity to lead by example and significantly contribute to the pursuit of justice and accountability within the EU.

"We urge you to stand against impunity and ensure the voices of the oppressed are heard. In this critical moment, Malta’s influence can make a significant impact on the pursuit of justice and the establishment of a framework that respects the rights and sovereignty of all parties involved."

The associations admitted that decisions at this level involved careful consideration, yet they believed Malta's support for the ICJ case would send a powerful message about the importance of upholding international law and seeking justice for those affected by the attacks.

Israeli sympathizers and members of the Neturei Karta (foreground) take part in a demonstration during a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on a genocide complaint by South Africa against Israel, in The Hague, on January 11. Photo: AFP

The activists told Borg Malta's commitment to addressing breaches of international treaties and coordinating resolutions within the UN Security Council were a reflection of its role as a global advocate for these principles and fulfilled its Constitutional commitment to pursue peace, security and social progress among all nations.

They said Malta had demonstrated "unwavering dedication" when it had spearheaded the UN resolution.

The severe violations of international laws and customs, the loss of so many innocent lives, and the devastating impact on the mental health of children are deeply troubling.