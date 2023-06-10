Animal rights activists delivered an open letter to the Prime Minister in a protest outside Castille on Saturday morning.

Around 10 activists gathered on the steps to the office of the Prime Minister to protest a range of animal rights issues, including dolphins being kept in captivity, the use of horses for traditional carts, and the slaughter of animals for meat consumption.

The protesters held placards with slogans such as “don’t be captivated by captivity,” “slaves to our traditions” and “speak for those who have no voice.”

They also wore masks in the likeness of prominent political figures including Prime Minister Robert Abela, Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo and Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Welfare Alicia Bugeja Said.

Activists wearing masks of Robert Abela, Anton Refalo and Alicia Bugeja Said. Photo: Vuċi għall-Annimali.

In a four-page letter, activists urged for “genuine political determination and a clear strategic vision for change that prioritises the well-being of animals”.

Describing themselves as “fatigued by the constant waiting” for progress on a range of issues, they said they were "yearning for a future when change will happen.”

Slamming the Animal Welfare Directorate as being in a state of “despair,” the campaigners called for the organisation to be given more resources to enforce existing laws and expand its operations.

The directorate is responsible for the enforcement of animal welfare laws as well as the running of the country's 24/7 animal ambulance service, which caters for injured or sick stray animals.

The activists called for regulations on breeding, the licensing of professionals in the pet care industry, legislation to prevent the isolation of dogs and mandatory microchipping for all cats in the country.

Other issues highlighted included the importing of exotic animals, spring hunting and the government’s seeking of an exemption to a European law banning the use of cages.

Placards displayed at the event on Saturday. Photo: Vuċi għall-Annimali.

The tone of the letter echoed sentiments expressed earlier this year by Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina.

In April, the commissioner told Times of Malta she felt “powerless” in her role, blaming a lack of resources and inadequate enforcement for “more animal suffering and hardships”.

Bezzina had also highlighted a shortage of manpower at the directorate as one of the contributing factors for a lack of enforcement on prominent animal rights issues.

This had led to a “massive loss of credibility with the public,” she said.

As part of her role as commissioner, each year Bezzina submits a series of recommendations to the government, though there is no obligation for these to be translated into law.

While her office enjoyed some successes last year, including the introduction of the right to enter private property to prevent abuse, easier bans for those found guilty of mistreatment and a larger minimum size for dog enclosures, other recommendations remain outstanding, she said.

These include random checks in public spaces to see if dogs are microchipped, the obligation for pet owners to present an annual vet certificate, subsidised vet clinics and follow-ups on adoptions.

Saturday’s open letter was signed by Vuċi għall-Annimali (Voice for the Animals), Animal Liberation Malta, Real Animal Rights Foundation, Kitty Guardians for Strays, Innocent Paws and Help Us Help.

Other signatories included the Association for Abandoned Animals, Angels for Paws, Our Rescues Foundation, The Island Sanctuary, Buddy’s Lost & Found Page and Sunshine Animal Sanctuary.