Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina has said she often feels “powerless” in her role, blaming a lack of resources and inadequate enforcement for “more animal suffering and hardships”.

“I often feel powerless to effect change in a timely fashion or even at all,” she wrote in her annual report for last year, adding that existing laws had made her job “pretty much a consultative one”.

A lack of available space for abandoned animals, a shortage of human resources and insufficient enforcement were highlighted in her annual report as the main reasons for a lack of motivation among staff and what Bezzina called a “massive loss of credibility with the public”.

As constructive as her office tried to be, “these three realities persist and, unless addressed, all other efforts remain superfluous”.

The commissioner does not have executive powers. Her responsibilities include promoting compliance with animal welfare laws, advocating for animal welfare, promoting educational campaigns and making recommendations.

The lack of enforcement coupled with the lack of a national campaign to promote neutering were the main reasons for an “overwhelming flow of abandonment” of animals, the report says.

In March, Times of Malta reported that the number of abandoned dogs was spiralling out of control, according to a source within the Animal Welfare Department.

Bezzina said the commission enjoys a high trust rating with the public and this had led to animal welfare complaints being lodged with her office instead of the Animal Welfare Directorate or Veterinary Regulations Directorate.

Many members of the public feel betrayed, deceived and being taken for a ride

Reportedly, there were doubts that complaints to these two entities would be taken seriously, fears that anonymity might not be respected and concerns that those who lodged complaints would not be kept up to date with the progress of reports.

These worries led to an increased burden being placed on the commission, she said.

But the commission was “neither authorised, resourced nor equipped to handle individual requests...”

Many members of the public felt “betrayed, deceived and being taken for a ride” after being told complaints should not be lodged with the commission, Bezzina said, adding that she and other staff members had faced anger and abuse in their work as a result.

Bezzina pointed to some successes last year following the commission’s recommendations to the government, including the introduction of the right to enter private property to prevent abuse, easier bans for those found guilty of mistreatment and a larger minimum size for dog enclosures.

Bestiality was now also banned, the report notes, after being signed into law in January.

Despite these improvements, the report notes that another 35 recommendations had so far gone unanswered, including random checks in public spaces to see if dogs are microchipped, the obligation for pet owners to present an annual vet certificate, subsidised vet clinics and follow-ups on adoptions.

Changes to industry practices were also suggested, including increased support for plant-based farmers, the introduction of “Animal Welfare Certified” labelling programmes and minimum standards for animal welfare practices.

There had been no response to seven recommendations submitted last year following the 2021 deaths from lead poisoning of three bottlenose dolphins at the Mediterraneo Marine Park.