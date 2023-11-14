Activists turned up at Mosta Square on Tuesday morning halting the uprooting of old trees that are being transplanted to another part of the locality in a move that sparked widespread anger.

Moviment Graffitti urged people to join them in protest following uproar on Monday when 12 ficus trees were "pruned" in preparation for uprooting because of embellishment works around the Rotunda.

A young activist makes her voice heard with a message: "Are you going insane?"

The group has also called a protest for Wednesday at 6.30pm in front of the local council's offices.

A Mosta resident who grew up in Mosta, Moviment Graffitti’s Andre Callus criticised the “pruning,” emphasising the shock residents felt at the sight.

“Yesterday, all Mosta residents were shocked as nobody knew about it… there was no reason for this. We want the trees here,” Callus said, recalling the square always being home to the ficus trees since he was a child.

Emphasising that the trees also provided shade for locals to chat under in the summer, he said the look of the square would now be significantly less green.

“This is nonsensical. It’s irrelevant if they will transplant the trees somewhere else. Us residents want them here and they are part of our collective memories of this place. There is no reason for this atrocity,” he said

As Callus spoke, one resident joined the protesters' ranks.

“I can’t take it anymore,” Tania Debono said. “What can I say? Why are they doing this? Why? Don’t they take in consideration pollution, the health of their people.”

“I’m not one to protest, but I cannot take it anymore. It is hurting me inside.”

Also im attendance, ADPD leader Sandra Gauci expressed her own disappointment.

“This is yet another show of power by those in power. It shows how little green they have,” she said, worried that more and more greenery will be removed while concrete parks will be marketed as green areas.

“Keep the citizens in mind because we have had enough”

On Monday, BirdLife Malta condemned the "butchering" of the trees that the Mosta local council - with the blessing of the Environment and Resources Authority - said will be relocated to the Santa Margerita area.

ERA said ficus trees usually survive transplanting and this was the best time for them to be relocated. The environmental watchdog also noted that removing the canopy and the smaller branches ensured the trees' survival during transplanting.

Mosta mayor and architect Chris Grech said the trees would be replaced with indigenous ones.

Birdlife and environmentalists expressed concern about the many birds that roost in the trees at nightfall.

By Monday evening footage of birds frantically flying over the area looking for a roosting place went viral, drawing even more condemnation on social media.