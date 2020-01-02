Activists who filed a police report denouncing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat for alleged bribery, corruption, and for having a conflict of interest, have yet to hear back from the police.

On December 26, Repubblika went to the authorities following media reports that Dr Muscat had received expensive watches as gifts from Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

A week later, however, the activists said they have yet to receive any feedback from the police. In a statement, the group said not only had it not heard back from the authorities but it had also not yet been informed which official would be investigating the allegations made in the report.

“This confirms our distrust in [Police Commissioner] Lawrence Cutajar who has once again confirmed himself an agent of corruption instead of an independent state official responsible of enforcing the law,” the activists said.

The police’s work should not be too difficult, the Repubblika activists said, since after saying the reports were part of a smear campaign against him, he later admitted to receiving the gifts.

“Repubblika has nowhere else to go to complain about laws not being enforced. If the police does not do its work criminals will continue to do whatever they please,” the activists said.

Dr Muscat is alleged to have received a limited edition white gold Bvlgari watch valued in the tens of thousands of euros from the business tycoon as a Christmas present in 2014. He also received another watch, valued at around €2,000, from Mr Fenech at a separate date. Mr Fenech was a director of Electrogas, before he was linked with the journalist's murder.

Mr Fenech had also allegedly gifted Dr Muscat fine wine worth thousands of euros.