The ADPD has approved 10 candidates for the upcoming March 26 general election, chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said on Saturday.

He made the announcement following the party's extraordinary general meeting held ahead of the election.

"We have chosen the broom as our symbol. A green broom that cleans up politics for good. Not just the parliament, but also to ensure there is better politics in order to improve our daily lives," he said.

Cacopardo once again warned the party will contest the election result if the Electoral Commission fails to distribute seats proportionately. He said the party will take to the constitutional court if it feels it garners enough support to merit a seat in parliament.

"Every vote counts, not just those that go to the big parties," he said.

If elected, ADPD will also be striving to ensure that those in public life do not breach ethics, as has been the case with a number of members of cabinet, Cacopardo said.

"We cannot have politicians who are more focused on their personal jobs than parliament and therefore we need a parliament which is full time," he said.

The party also wanted to review the political party financing laws, with Cacopardo saying there were too many loopholes that benefit the bigger parties.

During the meeting, the party also approved its 83-page manifesto, which was unveiled to the public on Wednesday.