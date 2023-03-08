ADPD - the Green Party is calling on the Broadcasting Authority to issue directives that would ensure impartiality by all broadcast media stations.

In a letter to the authority, the party's chair Carmel Cacopardo said the PN and PL broadcasters repeatedly ignored the party's statements and work.

ADPD's letter comes after the Constitutional Court confirmed a decision slamming PBS and the BA for partiality in broadcasting. Damages were raised from €1,500 to €5,000 each. The original court sentence was delivered in July last year in a case instituted by the Nationalist Party.

The court had decided that both the BA and PBS failed to ensure impartiality and protection against discrimination.

ADPD said on Wednesday the court decision underlined that the obligations of impartiality apply to all broadcast media and not just to public services.

“We also expect that those who clamour for impartiality in state broadcasting should lead by example and apply the same principle to those private stations in their control – otherwise their complaints would simply be empty rhetoric,” Cacopardo said.

Attached files ADPD letter to BA