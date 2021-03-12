ADPD on Friday called for an investigation into “the Maltese mafia”, saying testimony given by one of Daphne Caruana Galizia's killers revealed a complex network linking politics and crime.

“Our society is at a historical crossroads. We can only rid ourselves of the mafia if we establish the full truth,” the political party said.

ADPD referred to Vincent Muscat Il-Koħħu’s testimony in court on Thursday during which he testified under oath about the execution of plans for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat named several high-profile political figures in his testimony, including former minister Chris Cardona and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

In its statement, ADPD said Muscat's testimony exposed "a complex network" with deeply worrying elements linking politics and power to organised crime, creating an "illegitimate and parasitic" power structure.

“We must defeat all forms of mafia and remain vigilant for future threats,” ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said.



Spokesperson Matthew Mizzi called for “a fully comprehensive and well-resourced investigation” into the “Maltese mafia”.

“There must be a real effort to trace and bring down every single level of this mafia. We reiterate our call for the establishment of an anti-mafia prosecutor with full investigative and prosecutorial powers,” he said.

ADPD said any such investigation into the "Maltese mafia" would need to be followed by an international monitor with full access and the ability to report any incidents of undue influence, as there were potentially too many links between crime and politics to guarantee an independent investigation.

