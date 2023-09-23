Clayton Bartolo’s move to reduce deckchairs on Comino is nothing but a smokescreen and the tourism minister has a conflict of interest when it comes to the island, ADPD argued on Saturday.

ADPD - the Green Party chairperson and MEP candidate Sandra Gauci accused Bartolo of putting his personal interests ahead of everyone else’s because he has relatives that operate Comino-related businesses.

She also accused Environment Minister Miriam Dalli of doing little to protect the island from speculation, and called for authorities to bar all development on Comino and introduce a cap on the number of visitors allowed.

“Comino is a protected island and government should see that it is properly managed, dismiss any attempt at property speculation, and ensure that it does not become a money-making machine for friends of friends,” Gauci said.

The ADPD leader was referring to plans by the Hili Group to redevelop a shut-down and dilapidated hotel on Comino, which prompted the developer to redesign the project in the face of criticism.

Gauci was also alluding to Bartolo’s assertion that fewer deckchairs means fewer visitors.

ADPD members led by Gauci (left) and Cassar (right) speaking on Saturday.

Bartolo ordered a significant reduction in deckchairs at Comino’s Blue Lagoon this summer, following protests about overcrowding at the beach in 2022. He has since argued that the decision meant a carrying capacity study for Comino is less necessary.

ADPD, however, believes the minister cannot be taken seriously when talking about Comino. Speaking on Saturday, Gauci alluded to reports that the minister’s father and uncles own a ferry business that operates daily trips to the island.

At the time, a ministry spokesperson had said “clearly, there is no conflict of interest” as the ferry company was not involved in Blue Lagoon deckchair business.

ADPD secretary general and fellow MEP candidate Ralph Cassar said it was clear that Malta was struggling to cope with tourism numbers.

“It is useless for government to boast about the number of tourists, but then it is obvious that the infrastructure cannot support them,” Cassar said. “We need limits, to establish how much the country can support and focus on the quality of the product, especially in view of the fact that we are surrounded by direct competitors within the region that can offer a better and cheaper experience.”

Cassar called for a reduction in the number of hotels and tourist beds in the country and also suggested significantly increasing an eco-contribution that tourists must pay for every night they spend in Malta.

Currently, the contribution is set at 50c per night up to a maximum of €5. ADPD believes the limit should be abolished and the daily rate set at €1 or €2 per person