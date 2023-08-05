Malta’s green party has called for members of parliament to act ethically at all times, and has urged for more accountability.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci said this in relation to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana admitting he had given the wrong information to Parliament about the remuneration of Air Malta Chairman David Curmi.

“Although there is no culture of resignations in our country, there is a need for more accountability especially from those who are responsible for running our country,” Gauci said.

After earlier denying a Shift News report that Curmi was receiving any additional payment over and above his package of €21,500 per month, he has now admitted that he is also being paid an additional €10,000 honorarium as a member of the board.

Gauci said these scandalous payments are being made at a time when the authorities are asking the European Commission the go-ahead to give Air Malta up to €300 million in subsidies while the workforce are still waiting for the negotiation of a new collective agreement for them.

"We demand accountability from a Government whose ministers seek to cover the pigging out of some with blatant lies," concluded Gauci.