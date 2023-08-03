The Finance Minister clarified on Thursday that Air Malta chairman and CEO David Curmi receives a director’s fee of €10,000 every year apart from a monthly €21,500.

Clyde Caruana made the clarification in a letter to the Speaker of the House, the Standards Commissioner for Public Life and the media.

In his letter, Caruana said he was informed by Curmi on Thursday that he also received a director's fee of €10,000 every year.

News of Curmi's lucrative contract with the struggling national airline sparked PN calls for a parliamentary investigation into Caruana for having "lied to parliament".

The minister insisted he had done no such thing.

Curmi was engaged to lead Air Malta in January 2021.

One year into his three-year term, the government announced a massive restructuring effort in what Caruana dubbed a “last chance” for the airline to stave off bankruptcy.

As part of that restructuring effort, the airline slashed its workforce by half, hived off baggage and ground handling services and dropped many of its unprofitable routes.