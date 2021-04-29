Former PN leader Adrian Delia has been confirmed as a party electoral candidate on one district and has been invited to contest a second, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Thursday.

"Had there been a problem with him, he would not have been approved," Grech told reporters in reply to questions during a party activity.

Grech defeated Delia when they went head to head in a leadership election in October.

On reports that the Opposition has proposed Standards Commissioner George Hyzler as the next ombudsman, Grech said he greatly regretted the "disloyalty" by the prime minister and his office in leaking the content of private conversations.

He said the Opposition's first choice had been a well-respected former judge. When no agreement was reached, he had proposed a lawyer who was not affiliated to any political party, but the prime minister rejected her nomination.

Grech said that during a meeting with the prime minister several names were mentioned and, in passing, he had mentioned Hyzler, having thought that his term would expire in a few months' time. He was later informed that his term had some time to run.

Grech said he had not spoken to Hyzler about the matter in view of his current public office.

It was a shame, he said, that the prime minister could not even be trusted on matters which were discussed privately.

"From now on I cannot even trust the prime minister in a private discussion," Grech said.