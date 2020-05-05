Opposition leader Adrian Delia has once again declared he has no money to his name in his annual financial filings in parliament.

Since his election to the PN’s helm, Delia has claimed not to have any form of savings in local or foreign banks. In his latest declaration for 2019, Delia again said he has zero bank balances, while contending with outstanding loans of €626,000.

He also declared joint ownership in several properties with his estranged wife, as well as shares in Mġarr Development Limited, an indebted property venture.

Delia last year told Times of Malta that he was keeping up with his monthly commitments, which are estimated at over €9,000.

Asked for comment, he said his declaration of assets was the same as last year’s other than the reduction of loans after servicing the monthly repayments which are up to date.

He said his salary was paid into a local bank account and loans were serviced through the proceeds of sale of his share in his former legal practice.

Chris Cardona did not file a financial declaration

For the first time in six years, former prime minister Joseph Muscat declared a drop in his savings.

After consistently declaring a bank balance of exactly €75,000 since 2014, Muscat’s savings took a €10,000 hit in 2019, the same year when the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project declared him as their man of the year in organised crime and corruption.

As prime minister, Muscat received lavish gifts from murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, including a watch reportedly worth €20,000 as a Christmas gift, as well as vintage wine worth over €5,000 for his birthday.

MPs’ code of ethics forbids them from receiving gifts from persons with an interest in the legislative process.

Robert Abela declared cash balances of over €500,000. He owns an apartment and garage in Marsascala and shares in Xewkija and Żejtun properties. Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona, who resigned as an MP last week, did not file any financial declaration for 2019. A property company Cardona holds shares in last filed financial statements in 2008.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne declared cash balances of €242,000, including those held in a joint account as well as his wife’s own bank balance.

Fearne also declared investments worth over €300,000.

Former minister Konrad Mizzi declared a bank balance of €231,000.