Former Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia is exploring a potential bid for the 2024 European Parliament elections.

Sources within the party told Times of Malta that Delia had been informally approached by a member of the party leadership in recent days to discuss the possibility of him throwing his hat in the ring for a seat in Brussels.

Delia would not confirm or deny his intentions when contacted.

However, Times of Malta understands that he is weighing his options and has discussed the possibility with those close to him in recent weeks.

One source in the pro-Delia camp said the move is being viewed as the “natural next step” in his political career.

Delia had served a stormy stint as PN leader between 2017 and 2020 when he was eventually muscled out by a group of rebel MPs who triggered a leadership challenge which eventually saw him replaced by Bernard Grech.

Since then, Delia has enjoyed a second wind and rode to personal electoral success in the March general election.

As a result, he took up a prominent front bench post in Grech’s shadow cabinet.

Another source in the party leadership said that although it is early to say who will be on the party ticket for the 2024 race, Delia’s name was among those being considered internally.

“We still need to factor all the ramifications of who runs and this is ultimately a decision that is taken internally,” the senior party source said.

“But all options are being looked at, including the possibility of Adrian [Delia] being on the candidate list.”

The same source said fielding a candidate like Delia could help the party secure a third seat in the EP elections, something that has eluded the PN for two consecutive elections.

PN spokesperson: 'Just rumours'

A PN spokesperson said the suggestion was “just based on rumours” at this point.

“The party will be working on a list of candidates and will announce it once approved by the appropriate structures,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PN sources said another name swirling around as a possible contestant is MP Stephen Spiteri.

An electoral powerhouse for the party in the predominantly Labour-leaning south, Spiteri has enjoyed repeated success in back-to-back general elections on the PN ticket.

Contacted for comment, Spiteri said it was still too premature to confirm or deny his potential candidacy.

“I will see later in the day – I mean months to come. I have an important role in local politics which is my priority,” he said.

It is understood that Spiteri’s potential candidature has not been well met by the PN’s superstar candidate, Roberta Metsola.

Spiteri’s electoral canvassing network includes key members of Metsola’s team and sources said this was problematic for Metsola who is widely expected to contest the 2024 election for a return to the European Parliament.

In fact, Metsola will be holding an event in Malta later this month which party insiders say signals her intention to run for re-election as MEP.

She has risen to unprecedented heights for a Maltese politician after she was elected EP president in January. She will hold that position until the 2024 election.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is likely to stand in the 2024 European Parliament Elections. Photo: AFP

Similarly, party insiders say incumbent David Casa is also expected to seek re-election and will himself be hosting an event in Malta over the summer.

Other names swirling inside the PN include the party's former spokesperson Peter Agius.

A former head of the European Parliament Office in Malta, he has in the past unsuccessfully contested the MEP elections.

The PN insiders have also suggested Beppe Galea could also be in contention.

A former journalist, Galea was last year elected chairman of the EU’s largest youth political organisation, European Democrat Students (EDS).

A senior party source said that the top priority for the PN leadership is to consolidate the blue vote which has been fragmented in recent years, the result of infighting and political bickering.

Fielding candidates from different factions within the party for the 2024 EP elections could help minimise voter abstention and protest votes.

“Our main priority must be to try and secure a third seat. This should come first, before any other considerations,” the PN sources contended.