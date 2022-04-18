Updated 6.11 pm with new details.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has handed his predecessor Adrian Delia one of the most high-profile positions in his shadow cabinet.

Party sources confirmed that Delia has been selected to take on the transport, mobility, and capital projects portfolio.

A controversial figure in the PN, Delia was ousted as party leader after pressure by a band of outspoken MPs. He eventually lost out to Grech in a leadership race in 2020.

Delia had refused to take on a portfolio in Grech's first shadow cabinet during the last legislature.

Grech is summoning MPs on Monday to appoint his shadow cabinet.

PN sources said the individual meetings began on Monday and are expected to go on late into the evening.

PN deputy leader David Agius will serve as deputy speaker of the House.

He replaces Claudette Buttigieg who held the position last legislature.

Agius will also take on the social policy portfolio in the shadow cabinet.

First-time MP Joe Giglio, a veteran lawyer, is being touted for the home affairs portfolio, previously held by Beppe Fenech Adami.

Fenech Adami is in turn expected to take on the foreign affairs portfolio replacing Carm Mifsud Bonnici.

Newcomer Darren Carabott is being touted to head the PN's efforts in the Public Accounts Committee.

Outspoken parliamentarian Karol Aquilina will make a return to the justice sector.

Ivan J Bartolo, who had given up his parliamentary seat for Bernard Grech, is to be the party spokesman for the economy, digital and Air Malta.

Ryan Callus will take over the infrastructure portfolio, moving from the energy portfolio he shadowed last legislature.

In the last legislature, Callus, an engineer, took an active part in meetings of the Public Accounts Committee investigating the gas-fired power station led by former minister Konrad Mizzi.

Mark Anthony Sammut will take over the energy portfolio, senior party sources confirmed.

Toni Bezzina will take over fisheries and agriculture from Edwin Vassallo, who was not re-elected.

Robert Arrigo will once again be responsible for tourism.

Robert Cutajar is widely expected to remain parliamentary whip.

Former Qormi local councillor Jerome Caruana Cilia is also expected to be given a portfolio in the shadow cabinet after his strong showing in the March general election.

RELATED STORIES Frank Psaila, Alessia Psaila Zammit resign from PN

Veteran MP Mario de Marco will make a return to the shadow cabinet, sources said, but he is not expected to retain the finance brief.

Gozitan MP Alex Borg will take over responsibility for the sister isle from Chris Said.

It is understood that Eve Borg Bonello, Malta's youngest MP, will be responsible for climate change issues.