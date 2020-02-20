Opposition leader Adrian Delia reiterated on Thursday that the government should accept the Nationalist Party’s proposal for the appointment of a police commissioner.

Speaking during a meeting with the Malta Police Association at the party’s headquarters in Pietà, Dr Delia said it was unacceptable for the police force to be tainted with scandals so it was important for the truth to come out about the fraud claims being made in the media.

He said the majority of officers did their duty well and were fundamental to the fight against criminality.

Dr Delia referred to the current debate in Parliament on the appointment of a new commissioner and said that at this moment of crisis the government should accept the Opposition’s proposal for the new Commissioner to be approved by a two thirds parliamentary majority.

Dr Delia said that in view of what was happening in the force, the Opposition would be moving concrete proposals to ensure there was a well-respected police force.

The meeting also discussed effective methods for a better operating force.