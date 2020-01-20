The Nationalist Party has filed a Private Members Bill in Parliament proposing amendments to the law governing the appointment of the Police Commissioner by introducing a clause that the chosen person must have the backing of two-thirds of MPs.

In a statement, PN leader Adrian Delia said the proposed Bill was filed with the Clerk of the House and was signed by PN MPs David Agius, Jason Azzopardi, Beppe Fenech Adami, Chris Said, Karol Aquilina and Robert Cutajar.

He said the PN had long been calling for changes to the way the Police Commissioner is appointed and removed – with a two-thirds parliamentary majority. He said it is evident that the present system saw the appointment of incompetent people who became “puppets in the hands of the Prime Minister who nominated them”.

Dr Delia said the most obvious example was former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, who resigned last week, who showed he was incompetent and failed to carry out his duty by ensuring that investigations are carried out. He also allowed the prejudicing of investigations into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Dr Delia appealed to Prime Minister Robert Abela to put money where his mouth is and ensure that the PN’s proposal is passed through Parliament as soon as possible to restore people’s trust in the institutions.

He said the PN is prepared to discuss the proposed Bill anytime, including next week.

Dr Abela has said he will propose the method to appoint the new Police Commissioner at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.