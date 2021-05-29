Former Allied Group managing director Adrian Hillman is expected to be charged with financial crimes in court on Saturday morning a day after he was repatriated to Malta.

Hillman and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri were the subject of a four-year magisterial inquiry into suspicious payments that passed between the pair.

Schembri was charged in March together with his business associates, financial advisers Nexia BT and Zenith Finance, formerly MFSP, on a slew of criminal charges.

Hillman was not among those charged, as the authorities had to deal with a two-month process to repatriate him from the UK where he was studying.

According to a leaked Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit report, Schembri allegedly filtered over €650,000 to Hillman in over 30 “suspicious transactions” between 2011 and 2015.

Hillman was also found to have deposited €225,000 in cash into his HSBC account between January 2011 and February 2016.

As soon as the scandal was exposed by Daphne Caruana Galizia, Hillman went on garden leave from Allied Newspapers and the company severed all ties with him shortly afterwards.

Updates to follow