Keith Schembri and three others are in court on Friday to face charges of corruption, money laundering, forgery and other crimes.

Schembri served as chief of staff to prime minister Joseph Muscat from 2013 onwards, remaining in that post even after it was revealed in 2016 that he had set up a secret offshore structure while in office.

His elderly father, Alfio, business partner Malcolm Scerri and company financial controller Robert Zammit are all being prosecuted together with Schembri. Other associates of his, including his accountants at Nexia BT and financial advisers at Zenith Finance, are being charged with similar crimes separately.

Money to Hillman, Buhagiar

11.36am Hillman’s offshore company Lester Holdings received US$125,000 from Kasco Egineering, plus a further $100,000.



Buhagiar received €50,000 from Malmos into his MFSP account. MFSP director Matthew Pace had emailed Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna to show that this payment was for consultancy. The documents were fabricated, the inspector says, because there was no consultancy.



The inspector asks to give further testimony behind closed doors. The magistrate obliges, and orders everyone out of the courtroom.

Progress Press overpaid by $6.5m

11.30am In March 2009, Progress applied for a subsidy on a loan through Malta Enterprise, as part of a $25m investment. It had paid €13m for the initial machines and wanted to invest in another.



Investigators found a document prepared by Schembri which listed who was to receive payments for this machine. The list included Scerri, Buhagiar and Hillman.



Progress paid $3.3m for this machine, which Malmos had bought for $2m.



In all, Progress Press paid $6.5m more than it should have, the inspector says.



“What should have been a simple transaction became a complicated system of transactions. In our opinion, machines were coordinated by the same people to conceal the true profit.”

How the money moved

11.21am The inspector tells the court how money was moved through offshore companies to buy the machinery.

A company called Malmos Ltd paid for the machines.



Schembri, his employee Robert Zammit and Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini were behind the invoices, which were amended according to requirements.



A Credit Suisse account belonging to Schembri received money from Malmos Ltd. From there, money moved to others: US$300,000 to another account of Schembri's, and US$168,000 to an MFSP (now Zenith) account of Hillman's.

There was also a payment of US$350,000 to Malcolm Scerri from Malmos Ltd and another US$135,000 payment to Hillman.

Malmos Ltd made a separate payment off US$105,000 to Buhagiar for "consultancy fees".

Four men to split US$5m profit

11.14am The inspector testifies about the printing press deals.



Vince Buhagiar was chairman of Progress Press and Adrian Hillman was managing director, he says. In 2007 the company had issued an invitation-only call for new printing machines. Board minutes showed that Demajo Group, Saco Group and Kasco Engineering had submitted offers.



Hillman and Buhagiar had given the board a presentation and a US$13 million offer by Kasco Engineering was accepted.



Those machines arrived over a six-month period in 2010. Invoices were issued in 2008 and paid for between 2008 and 2011. A document prepared by Schembri which the police found on a Kasco server showed how the machine was purchased using offshore companies to avoid tax.



Kasco made a US$5 million profit on the deal. The profits were to be distributed between Schembri, Scerri, Hillman and Buhagiar.

Progress and Allied

11.09am The inquiry looked into the purchase of three different printing machines.



Michel Rizzo (who is the current managing director of Allied Group) and (board member) Austin Bencini had testified before the inquiry, the inspector says.



They explained that Progress Press is responsible for printing while Allied Newspapers is responsible for the running of Times of Malta.



Hillman resigned in 2016 and the company had reached an out-of-court agreeement with him, they said.

Inspector Xerri testifies

11.05am Inspector Xerri begins testifying.



He works for the police’s anti-money laundering unit and got involved in this case on March 1, as he analysed the findings of the Demicoli inquiry.



That inquiry concerned allegations of €650,000 in kickbacks between Schembri and Hillman between 2010 and 2015.

Magistrate in court

11.02am After a 15-minute break, the magistrate returns to the courtroom and proceedings can resume.

Analysing documents

10.46am Cini, Tonna and Castagna were called in for questioning on March 12 and asked for more time to review documentation.



The three, as well as Schembri, were summoned again on March 20 (last Saturday) for questioning before they were charged in court. Schembri collaborated with the police, the inspector says.



That’s all from inspector Xuereb, who is now done testifying.



The court will be taking a 10-minute break. When proceedings resume, inspector Joseph Xerri will testify.

'Donations' from dad

10.42am The inspector tells the court that the police found an email from Robert Zammit saying that cheques would be issued in Alfio Schembri’s name. He would then pass them on to his son, Keith.



But Schembri claimed that the money his father gave him were “donations” from him and that he had done nothing wrong.

'Verbal agreement' with Hillman

10.39am When asked about consultancy fees due to Hillman, Schembri said there was no contract and it was a verbal agreement.

Schembri was interrogated again on March 15. He told the police he could not find any documents related to Hillman's consultancy services.

Additional printing machines

10.37am Schembri told the police that later, Kasco Engineering was approached about a second printing machine. This time, board member Austin Bencini joined the group of people who had gone up to Brussels previously. This time, they went up to Switzerland to see the machine.



He told the police that at the time, Kasco had given the company a €1 million loan, payable over four years. But the company took longer than that to pay it back.



Then Progress Press had wanted a digital printing machine. Schembri told the police that he had taken a step back by then, as in the meantime he had become OPM chief of staff. Kasco put in a bid to buy the machine from Israel.



They used offshore companies to buy the machine to avoid tax.

Relationship with Hillman

10.33am The inspector continues: Keith Schembri’s father, Alfio, was called in for questioning on March 8.



Keith Schembri was called in again three days later, on March 11.



He was asked about his relationship with Adrian Hillman and told them it began in 2001. He described Hillman as a “very valid” person who had helped him in various projects as a “consultant”.



Schembri told the police that he had had trouble supplying Progress Press with paper until some board members changed.



When Hillman told him that they wanted to buy a printing press, Schembri helped. They went to see the Financial Times in Brussels to see their setup.



His business partner Malcolm Scerri and Vince Buhagiar, Henry Hornyold-Strickland, Noel Galea and Adrian Hillman were all there.



They then signed a letter of intent with Kasco Engineering, with the offers audited by PwC. Strickland House, in St Paul’s Street Valletta, served as a guarantee.

Two overlapping inquiries

10.28am The inspector tells the court that when both inquiries (one into IIP kickback claims by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras and one into Adrian Hillman kickback claims by magistrate Josette Demicoli) were wrapped up, the police joined the two inquiries together as the people involved overlapped.

Tonna's help from his friend

10.25am Tonna told the police that he and his wife were in the process of separating and that he was worried that her lawyers would freee his assets. So he asked Schembri for money “just in case”.



Since they were friends, Schembri willingly helped him out.



Tonna said that he was doing up an apartment at the time and could not remember details about the loan agreement.

What Karl Cini said

10.22am On March 1, the police interrogated Nexia BT directors Brian Tonna and Karl Cini.



Cini told investigators that he prepared templates for the company. Pilatus had asked for the documents in question, he said.



Cini also said that Tonna had never mentioned the loan from Schembri.



When asked about the €100,000 payment to Schembri from Willerby, Cini told the police that he had testified about that to the inquiring magistrate.

Preparing documents for Schembri

10.19am Inspector Xuereb says Katrin Bondin Carter (Nexia BT’s financial controller) was interrogated on February 26.



She was asked about a backdated document that had been created. She said that she was obeying orders by the firm’s partners, who needed the document as Pilatus Bank was asking for documentation.



Brian Tonna’s personal assistant, Caroline Dingli, was asked about documents prepared for Schembri about a BOV account. She told investigators that she had been told to do so by Tonna, but could not recall why.

Schembri on Pilatus

10.15am Schembri told the police that he used his BOV accounts as savings accounts and for financial planning, and that it had taken him two months to open the Pilatus accounts because of all the due diligence he underwent.



He told the police that he became a Pilatus client through the bank’s owner, Ali Sadr Hasheminejad.



When asked why he had received €100,000 in deposits into his Pilatus account, Schembri referred the police to his testimony to the magistrate. He told the police Nexia BT were his auditors and “took care of everything”.



Schembri was then released on police bail and called for another interrogation on December 9, 2020. He was shown his testimony before the inquiring magistrate and said he stood by what he had said then. He was interrogated once again on December 20.

Schembri pleaded ignorance of PEP

10.12am Then Schembri was interrogated, with his lawyers present. He was given copies of the alleged loan agreement he had with Tonna.



When asked about his relations with Tonna, Schembri referred the police to the testimony he gave the inquiring magistrate (Natasha Galea Sciberras).



Asked about Pilatus bank, he said that he had opened accounts there to spread his assets. He told investigators that when he was appointed OPM chief of staff, the role was new to him and he did not know what it meant to be a PEP (Politically Exposed Person).

Nexia directors interrogated

10.10am Interrogations started the next day.



Nexia BT director Manuel Castagna was the first person interrogated, followed by Karl Cini and Brian Tonna. All three refused to reply to questions.

Searches and seizures

10.05am The inspector says she went to Schembri’s house with a search and arrest warrant, and searched his house. Neither he nor his wife objected to the search. Nothing was seized there.



The police then searched the Kasco factory in Bulebel and seized an HP laptop and PC from Schembri’s office.

Schembri and Pilatus

10.03am The inspector moves on to Keith Schembri.



Schembri opened a bank account at the (now shut down) Pilatus Bank in June 2015. He received an initial transfer of €50,000 that same month, on June 25.

In August of that year, he received a second €50,000 payment.



Schembri also had a second account at Pilatus, linked to a Mastercard credit card, the inspector says. Using that same account, he paid €19,000 for shares in an offshore firm named Tillgate (That’s Schembri’s Panama company, as exposed by the Panama Papers).

More than €800,000 in the bank

10am Notes from a meeting of Nexia BT partners indicated that Willerby was to receive dividends from Nexia BT and serve as an investment vehicle for any of the company’s surplus proits.



The inspector says Tonna’s personal account at Lombard Bank held €624,000. KBT Holdings, which Tonna ran, had more than €224,000 in deposits.

Double invoicing for IIP payments

9.55am Payments made by the three Russian IIP applicants were double invoiced, the inspector says, with invoices issued by both BT International [Nexia BT's IIP agency] and Willerby – even though Willerby did not offer such services.

Willerby, the inspector explains, was intended to receive commissions from BT International for IIP referrals.

Backdated documents

9.50am The inspector says that the magisterial inquiry also found several documents that had been backdated. Experts concluded that the documents were only created after the Panama Papers leak.



For instance: a document created in 2016 referred to a transaction that happened in 2015. Minutes of a 2013 meeting were drafted in April 2016.

Nexia BT auditor Pierre Fiornetino emailed the Bondin Carter (the company’s financial controller) seeking an explanation for a transaction. A document was then created to back the explanation up.

Repaying that loan

9.47am The inspector continues where she left off: had Tonna really wanted to pay back the alleged loan, he could have transferred the money from other accounts of his (rather than from Willerby), she notes.

A court heard yesterday that Tonna had more than €600,000 in various bank accounts - more than enough to cover the alleged loan repayments.

Evidence can be declared inadmissible later

9.43am Mercieca Rizzo argues the prosecution’s side – the police are obliged to testify on all the facts. The inspector is testifying about testimonies made under oath.



Magistrate Frendo Dimech listens to both sides and says that the court can declare particular pieces of evidence inadmissible at a later stage.

The inspector can continue her testimony.

Defence wants 'limited' mention of Tonna testimony

9.36am Defence lawyer Edward Gatt argues that the prosecution’s testimony about Tonna is not admissable as evidence – the Nexia BT director is facing charges of his own and could choose not to testify in these proceedings, he says.



Gatt says that while the inspector can give an overview, mention of Tonna must be “limited”.



The magistrate tells the defence that the police must provide details of its investigations.

Brian Tonna being driven to prison following his arraignment last Saturday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

No proof of kickback, but a 'not credible' explanation either

9.29am The inspector says that the inquiring magistrate (Natasha Galea Sciberras) found no prima facia evidence that the Willerby payments were kickbacks.



But she also found that Nexia BT Brian Tonna’s claim that the money was repayment of a loan from Schembri was not credible, and that a loan agreement presented to back up that claim had been falsified.

Tonna, who kept notes even for very small expenses, had no notes concerning the loan.

Schembri said he could not remember details about signing the loan agreement. Tonna said he could not remember who had prepared the agreement.

The kickback claims

9.25am Police inspector Anne Marie Xuereb will testify first. Xuereb works with the police FCID.



She says investigations started after former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil sought an inquiry into allegations concerning Schembri.



Allegations concerned money transfers involving Willerby Trade Inc (a company we heard plenty about yesterday in the case against Nexia BT directors) and among other things a €166,831 payment made by three Russian nationals who had applied for Maltese passports through the IIP scheme.



Busuttil alleged that Schembri was making illegal commissions from passport sales. Schembri had received two €50,000 payments from Willerby into it.

Defence and prosecution

9.20am The men in the dock are being defended by three lawyers: Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo and Ismael Psaila.

Elaine Mercieca Rizzo, Sean Xerri de Caro and Andrea Zammit are prosecuting.



Magistrate Frendo Dimech reenters the courtroom. Proceedings can now begin.

Schembri in court

9.15am Keith Schembri, Alfio Schembri, Malcolm Scerri and Robert Zammit are all in the courtroom, waiting for the criminal case against them to begin.

All four have spent the past six nights in jail, after they were denied bail following their arraignment last Saturday.

Their lawyers subsequently filed a second request for bail, which we expect the court to decide on today. They are also, like Pace and Falzon, seeking a reference to the constitutional court, arguing that their rights are being violated.

Brief pause in proceedings

9am The court is done handling the case against Pace and Falzon for today. Keith Schembri and his co-accused are next. The case against them will begin in a few minutes.

Pace, Falzon placed under bill of indictment



8.55am The two Zenith Finance directors are formally placed under a bill of indictment – in effect meaning they will stand trial for their alleged crimes – with their lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo saying they will not object to that, for practicality’s sake.



The case against Pace and Falzon will resume on April 27.

Lorraine Falzon granted bail

8.48am The magistrate switches focus to Pace’s co-accused, Lorraine Falzon.



Falzon has a clean criminal record, cooperated with the police and there is no fear of her absconding. The evidence against her is preseved.



She, like Pace, is granted bail against a €25,000 deposit and €50,000 personal guarantee.



She must abide by the same conditions imposed on Pace. She must sign a bail book once a day, cannot leave her house at night and stay away from the airport and coast.

Lorraine Falzon.

Matthew Pace granted bail

8.41am The magistrate notes that Pace cooperated with the police, has a clean criminal record (save for a 1998 traffic violation), is not at risk of absconding and that the evidence against him is preserved.

Pace is granted bail against a €40,000 deposit and €60,000 personal guarantee.

He will have to deposit his ID card, driving licence and passport with the courts, sign a bail book at the Qawra police station once a day and be at home between 8pm and 7am.

Pace is also forbidden from being within 100m of the airport or 10m from the coast.

Matthew Pace. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Constitutional reference denied

8.39am Apart from bail, Pace and Falzon were also seeking to refer their case to the constitutional court. The magistrate dismisses that request, saying it is vexatious.

Magistrate Frendo Dimech in court

8.36am Magistrate Donatellla Frendo Dimech is presiding.

As expected, the magistrate begins proceedings by tackling the bail request filed by Pace and Falzon yesterday.

What crimes is Keith Schembri accused of?

8.28am Schembri stands accused of 11 different crimes, ranging from corruption to money laundering, forging documents, perjury and making money to the detriment of Progress Press and Malta Enterprise.

It's a long list of accusations - here's a list of the crimes Schembri is accused of.

Bail decree expected

8.24am It was a busy day in court yesterday, with prosecutors laying out their case against four top Nexia BT staff members [Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna and Katrin Bondin Carter] and two Zenith Finance directors [Matthew Pace and Lorraine Falzon].

Pace and Falzon are seeking bail - they've been in jail since last Saturday - and that request is likely to be the first thing on the court's agenda this morning.

Welcome

8.22am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're in the Valletta law courts for the first sitting in the compilation of evidence against Schembri and three others.