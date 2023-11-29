Adults who were exposed to domestic violence in their childhood will be encouraged to seek professional psychological support as part of a five-year national strategy to beat domestic violence launched on Wednesday.

“The aim of this is to break the cycle of violence. Research shows us that children raised to witness domestic violence at home are more likely to grow up to become victims or perpetrators,” said Samantha Pace Gasan, the Commissioner for Gender-Based and Domestic Violence.

According to research published by the commission in April, more than half of 433 young people who participated in a University of Malta survey said they witnessed some form of domestic abuse as children.

Pace Gasan was speaking during the launch of Malta’s third National Strategy on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence 2023 – 2028. The five-year strategy builds on previous strategies as well as consultation with stakeholders.

As she gave an overview of the strategy, Pace Gasan explained it contained 32 measures that were based on four pillars: policy, legal measures and data collection; prevention; protection; and prosecution.

Strengthening laws and protection

The first pillar centered around policies, legal measures and data collection. These included ensuring that the laws and policies in place protect victims; analysing court decisions to highlight patterns in legal proceedings; strengthening multi-agency collaboration; and ensuring that procedures also cater for migrants and intercultural realities.

The prevention pillar focused on education and awareness-raising. Campaigns would be targeted at specific groups that included children, the elderly and migrants.

Domestic violence commissioner Samantha Pace Gasan. PHOTO: Chris Sant Fournier

Other campaigns would encourage adults who witnessed domestic violence as children to seek support. The education element ranged from reaching out to boys and girls about gender equality, to the training of professionals such as lawyers, police, teachers, journalists, and members of the judiciary.

It also included strengthening treatment programmes for perpetrators and incorporating the programmes more into the judicial system.

Protection and prosecution

The protection and support pillar included ensuring that victims had access to clear and timely information and support services. Measures included monitoring breaches of bail conditions and protection orders and having a centralised system for protection orders.

Women would be empowered to leave abusive relationships by being better supported to find jobs and accommodation. Also, electronic tagging and panic buttons will be implemented by next year.

Finally came the prosecution pillar that focused on measures to avoid revictimising, providing timely access to legal counsel, and the opening of the first domestic violence hub.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri elaborated that the first hub in Santa Luċija would be open this year and a second would follow next year in Mtarfa. He said aggressors would not be allowed into these hubs but would be called in for questioning to other stations.

The government will next year present a bill to amend the definition of domestic violence in the law to make it less broad.

Lydia Abela is spearheading the 16 days of activism to beat domestic violence. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Speaking about the service that allowed people to check if their partner had a history of domestic violence, he said only seven people used it so far.

Lydia Abela, who is spearheading the 16-day activism drive to highlight domestic violence, said: “This strategy is important only if it does not remain on paper." She spoke about the commitment to implement changes to better protect victims and encouraged victims and their loved ones to speak up.

Abela stressed that the strategy was part of a collective effort to overcome this violence. November 25 marked the UN-designated International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and the ‘Beat the Silence’ campaign has been timed to coincide with that event.