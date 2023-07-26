People can now check whether their partner has a history of domestic abuse.

The service, provided by Victims Support Agency Malta, forms part of a new law – the Domestic Violence Prevention Bill- which was greenlighted by Parliament before the summer recess.

People in an intimate relationship who suspect that their partner might turn abusive or aggressive towards them can file a report with Victim Support Agency to inquire whether they have ever been found guilty of domestic violence.

The agency will only provide information on convictions.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri provided details about the service alongside Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg.

A person can file a report by either visiting the agency's main office in Valletta, local ‘hubs’ found in various localities or filling in an online form.

They will then meet with an agency official to show proof of the relationship, such as photos and messages. The person who is at risk of domestic violence can be in a cohabitation, marriage, or informal relationship.

Following the meeting, the agency will go through court records to check whether there has ever been a conviction for domestic violence.

While the agency will not force the inquiring person to break up, Buttigieg said it will provide psychological support if necessary.

“The fact that an individual went to the agency in the first place is a red flag in the relationship,” she said.

A law to safeguard potential victims

Camilleri said the government is doing everything it can to safeguard victims, and this new law - a first for Malta - will safeguard potential victims.

“We are being proactive by helping potential victims of domestic violence. You do not need to be a victim to reach out for help - we can prevent another crime from happening.”

The Maltese law was inspired by UK legislation commonly known as Clare’s Law - named after Clare Wood, a woman murdered in the UK in 2009 by her ex.

Former Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar had urged MPs to pass the law last year.

The UK law gives people the right to ask for information from the police about a potential abuser, and the right for the public to know whether a person has an abusive past.

The Maltese law does not allow the police to disclose such information to the public.

The law was promised as part of Labour's electoral manifesto in 2022.