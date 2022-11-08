Updated 5.22pm

The Armed Forces of Malta’s biggest-ever patrol vessel has arrived in Malta, as final preparations for its official commissioning in January get underway.

The 74.8 metre-long offshore patrol vessel – the P71 – was designed and built by the Cantiere Navale Vittoria SpA in Italy and cost around €48.6 million. It was co-financed through the EU’s Internal Security Fund (ISF).

It is not only the biggest vessel joining the AFM's fleet but it is also the longest offshore patrol vessel built by the Italian shipmaker.

The P71 is the AFM's largest vessel. Photo:Jonathan Borg

When awarding the contract to the Italian shipbuilder, the AFM had said the vessel would cost €35 million and would be completed by the second half of 2020.

When asked about the discrepancy in costs, an AFM spokesperson said that the project was ultimately budgeted at €45 to €50 million, with €35 million of that coming from EU funds.

The €50 million included a service support agreement that includes a three-year warranty as well as training for the vessel's 40-person crew, the spokesperson said.

Works were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Times of Malta toured the vessel a day after it arrived in Malta from Italy, where the Maltese crew will continue to receive training from an Italian team ahead of the handover in the coming months.

In comments during the tour, the P71’s Captain Joseph Gatt said the vessel’s main duties will include maritime law enforcement, conducting fisheries and customs control as well as carrying out search and rescue operations.

The vessel is equipped with two rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RIBs) that facilitate rescue operations as well inspections and which can be modified according to the specific needs of the action.

A seven-ton helicopter – like the AFM’s AgustaWestland 139 – can both land on the vessel as well as refuel. This makes it possible for the helicopter to return to an operation without having to go back to base.

The P71 has a fixed 25mm gun and an integrated command, control and navigation system including a 2D surveillance radar, a navigation radar and satellite communications. It is powered by a hybrid system consisting of two 5,440 kW diesel engines that integrate with electric motors driving two variable-pitch propellers for up to 23 knots. There are bow and stern thrusters as well as active-fin stabilizers for improved stability.

Crew onboard the P71. Photo:Jonathan Borg

Training for its 40-officer crew began while the vessel was still being built, Gatt said, to ensure the AFM’s crews are knowledgeable about its every aspect by the time it launches.

A crew can be stationed on the P71 for fifteen days or more, Gatt said, with officers working a so-called “watch” shift of four hours, before resting for eight hours and starting over.

The vessel is equipped with and small gym featuring with weights, treadmills and row machines, in order to ensure crew members remain in shape even while out at sea.

The new patrol vessel will eventually replace the 65.2-metre former Irish Navy P62, which was handed to the AFM in 2015.