An Air Cairo flight bound for Malaga had to make an emergency landing at Malta International Airport on Monday afternoon after a passenger was taken ill.
Flight MSC2723 took off from Cairo at 10:12am on Monday and landed in Malta shortly before 1pm, according to flight tracking website flightaware.com.
The flight path of the Boeing 737-800, according to flight tracking website flightaware.com.
The Boeing 737-800 was forced to make the unplanned stop after a 55-year-old passenger fell ill on the flight, sources told Times of Malta.
It is understood the man has since been taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.
