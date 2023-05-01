An Air Cairo flight bound for Malaga had to make an emergency landing at Malta International Airport on Monday afternoon after a passenger was taken ill.

Flight MSC2723 took off from Cairo at 10:12am on Monday and landed in Malta shortly before 1pm, according to flight tracking website flightaware.com.

The flight path of the Boeing 737-800, according to flight tracking website flightaware.com.

The Boeing 737-800 was forced to make the unplanned stop after a 55-year-old passenger fell ill on the flight, sources told Times of Malta.

It is understood the man has since been taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.