David G. Curmi has been appointed executive chairperson of Air Malta. The appointment will be effective from the 1st of January, 2021.

He is currently the CEO of MAPFRE MSV Life and sits on the boards of a number of companies, including MAPFRE Middlesea p.l.c., MIDI p.l.c., Plaza Centres p.l.c. and Growth Investments Ltd.

He is also chairperson of the National Development and Social Fund and a member of the board of the Doctoral School at the University of Malta.

In the past Curmi served as president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, and TradeMalta Ltd. He is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of the United Kingdom and a Chartered Insurer.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who announced the appointment saidAir Malta is facing a number of major challenges which were exacerbated due to Covid-19.

"I believe Mr Curmi can bring about a fresh impetus to the airline in order to consolidate the areas where it has performed, and improve the areas where it hasn't. Air Malta is a key strategic asset for our country, it employs hundreds of people and is crucial to our connectivity needs as an island. That is why we want to see it grow stronger, and I believe Mr Curmi can help achieve this aim.”

The ministry thanked outgoing chairperson Charles Mangion.