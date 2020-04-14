Air Malta has accused the pilots union ALPA of an "appalling display of force" by attempting to get pilots paid more than other employees "in a time of virtually zero revenue" for the company.

In a strongly-worded reaction to a letter sent to Prime Minister Robert Abela and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri from the European Cockpit Association, the airline said ALPA had repeatedly dismissed offers of an agreement.

Air Malta has announced it plans to sack 108 pilots, a move the European Cockpit Association described as deplorable.

The airline had offered a €1,200 monthly salary, which the union initially declined but belatedly accepted.

"ALPA’s attempted display of force, seeking to leverage the company

into paying pilots more than other employees in a time of virtually zero

revenues is appalling, " the Air Malta statement read.

"During times of crisis it comes without saying that all stakeholders should be cooperating to safeguard the survival and long-term viability of the airline, not personal interest."

The European Cockpit Association had argued that the salary offer for Air Malta pilots presented a much sharper pay cut than those offered by other airlines.

However Air Malta said it was "ironic" that ALPA was now making comparisons with pilots employed with other European airlines when in the past the union refuted such comparisons when the company had proposed similar conditions which were more at par with industry norms.

The airline said its primary interest was to ensure that it safeguarded its long-term viability and that its operations were not compromised.

All commercial flights in and out of Malta were suspended on March 21, with exceptions only for humanitiarian, cargo and repatriation services.

Longer-term measures were, therefore, required to protect the airline and its sustainability from unjustified leverage once it started to fly again, it said.

Air Malta said it was responsible to safeguard all its employees and, therefore, could not prefer one section over others.