Two Air Malta flights between Rome and Malta were delayed on Monday due to a “technical issue" with one of its aircraft, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Originally scheduled to depart at 7.35am, the flight from Malta to Rome's Fiumicino Airport was rescheduled to leave Malta at 1.30pm, while the returning flight from Rome was moved from 10am to 3.30pm.

An Air Malta spokesperson said the delay was not due to staff shortages but was instead due to a technical issue with one of its aircraft that was being investigated.

The airline would never operate flights while there were any concerns for passenger safety, she added.

Earlier this month, Times of Malta reported that Air Malta had embarked on a recruitment drive to employ pilots and cabin crew, a year after it shed hundreds of employees in a restructuring aimed at saving it from collapse.

“There is no way the airline can operate all its planned flights without recruiting more staff,” an employee had said on condition of anonymity.

On April 4, the airline had been affected by a technical system error causing 24 flights operated between April 5 and 8 to show as cancelled, while in December Air Malta had warned customers that they were likely to experience delays in the foreseeable future due to the airline outsourcing its baggage handling service.