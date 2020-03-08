Air Malta has stopped flights to and from an airport in the north of Italy as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, following a lockdown announced by the Italian government.

Sources told Times of Malta that the airline had decided to halt its daily flight to Linate airport in Milan with immediate effect and "until further notice".

The Italian government has declared the Lombardy region and 14 provinces in northern Italy a quarantine zone, where people are forbidden to travel unless they receive special permission to do so.

Sources said the government will this week be reaching out to low-cost carrier Ryanair, to stop flights to the north of Italy too, amid growing pressure to take drastic action.

Malta on Saturday registered its first three cases of the virus - a 12-year-old girl and her parents who had been in Italy.

The three cases in Malta are believed to be the result of a family who travelled to northern Italy via Rome, despite the advice not to do so.

Meanwhile, a “considerable number” of flights to and from Malta have been cancelled for March and April, including from the region sealed off in Italy after the coronavirus outbreak.

Asked about the impact of the quarantine, a spokeswoman for Malta International Airport said it had “received a considerable number of flight cancellations for March, with a longer list of cancellations having been received for April”.

Some of the cancellations are flights coming from northern Italy.

“Although we have received no further cancellations following the quarantine ban announced in Italy, we are monitoring the situation closely,” she said.

MIA did not give the number of flight cancellations.

There are 24 inbound flights every week from northern Italy.