Anyone whose Air Malta flight was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic can still opt for a cash refund apart from other options recently announced by the national airline, a spokesperson said.

Industry sources explained that according to EU regulations, an airline has to offer a refund if it cancels a flight.

“But the regulation did not cater for this situation whereby airlines are forced to cancel hundreds of flights because of a health pandemic. Refunding all tickets would bankrupt airlines, which is why airlines around the world are creating other attractive options,” the sources said.

After the coronavirus pandemic reached the island, Air Malta had said travellers would have the flexibility to make changes to their itinerary or request a refund.

Then, two weeks ago, the airline announced three new options for customers who had their flights cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some had misunderstood that these were the only options. An Air Malta spokesman confirmed that the refund was the fourth option.

So the four options – that only apply to flights officially cancelled by the airline – include a refund, booking a new trip within a year, booking the same flight when they are ready to travel again and getting a travel voucher.

“The [last three] options do not replace but are an alternative to a cash refund. They are intended to ensure the ongoing partnership that protects customers who had their flights cancelled due to COVID-19 and cannot benefit from an immediate re-routing,” the spokesperson said.

“They are also intended to ensure the short-term financial stability and operation of the company and all the stakeholders involved.

“The options offer more flexibility and value to customers in the form of travel vouchers that range from future credits to an extra 30% travel voucher of the value of the fare purchased.”

Anyone who chooses to cancel a flight not officially cancelled by the airline is subject to normal cancellations policies.