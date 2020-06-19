Air Malta and the pilots’ union are close to reaching an out-of-court agreement that could lead to the withdrawal of court action, a court has heard.

Lawyers representing both parties made their request to be granted more time for negotiations before Mr Justice Toni Abela on Friday.

The court case relates to an injunction filed by the pilots’ union to stop Air Malta from sacking 69 pilots.

Mr Justice Abela upheld the request and gave both sides another week to reach an agreement. He said the court wished that both sides reached an amicable solution that would ensure that no one suffers. However, should no agreement be reached, the court will proceed with hearing the case.

The Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) obtained a temporary warrant of prohibitory injunction earlier this month to stop Air Malta and the government from proceeding with plans to lay off more than half of its pilots, after talks with ALPA failed.

The government had blamed ALPA for the terminations, saying that the union had insisted on a €73 million early retirement pay-out.

ALPA has said that the layoffs came as a “complete surprise” and that the airline had used the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to do away with the current conditions of employment.

It also accused the airline of sacking half its pilots with first carrying out a safety risk assessment in terms of the airline’s ‘Safety Management System Manual’, and as required by the Transport Malta Civil Aviation Directorate. This forced Air Malta to deny that safety was being compromised or diminished in any way.

The union also filed criminal complaints with the Police Commissioner and with the director-general for Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER), requesting an investigation into the conduct and dealings of Air Malta’s directors, managers and other officials.

Lawyer Ron Galea Cavallazzi appeared on behalf of Air Malta. Lawyer Andre Portelli appeared for ALPA.