Air Malta has defended its decision to seek damages from the pilots' union for industrial action last month, saying its court action is a normal continuation of injunction proceedings.

The ALPA pilots' union on Wednesday said the court action was an attack on freedom of association and said it would convene an extraordinary general meeting to discuss a way forward.

The industrial action, at the end of June, had seen flights delayed by half an hour until a court upheld an Air Malta request for an injunction to stop the union.

"ALPA is very well aware that these proceedings are a continuation of the injunction proceedings which must be followed by proceedings on

the merits of the claim," Air Malta said on Thursday.

It said it had warned the union several times that it would not tolerate

threats and abuse and it would seek to protect its rights and interests.

"ALPA, like any other, is accountable for its actions."

Air Malta insisted that the industrial action was ordered because the pilots' union wanted a guaranteed retirement pay-out from the government as shareholder, of €700,000 per pilot in case of early retirement.

It denied that there was a dispute over the collective agreement, saying an agreed position was reached on all matters with ALPA and it had been ready to sign the proposed agreement on June 29.

"The airline cannot be made to suffer financial consequences as a result of illegal actions, which actions were taken due to circumstances which it does not have control of," Air Malta said.