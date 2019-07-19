Air Malta's pilots union has hit out at the airline for taking court action against it after industrial action in June and has called a general meeting to decide a way forward.

Air Malta earlier this week said it is seeking the payment of damages from the union because the circumstances which led to the industrial action did not fall within the legal parameters of an industrial dispute.

The industrial action, which had seen several flights delayed by half an hour, was stopped by the courts after a few hours, at Air Malta's request.

"These judicial proceedings represent yet another attempt at undermining our members’ freedom of association," the ALPA pilots' union said of the latest airline court action.

It said the court action infringed on the union members' freedom to conduct negotiations in their best interests, and were aimed at dissuading them from insisting on the observance of the collective agreement.

ALPA had insisted that the industrial action was sparked by disagreements over the collective agreement and unjustified disciplinary action against some of its officials.

But Air Malta and the government had said the issue was over a guarantee of a golden handshake of almost €700,000 for the pilots if they retired early, even if the airline folded.

ALPA said it will be protecting its members' interests by resorting to the appropriate legal channels. It will also be calling an extraordinary general meeting to decide a way forward.