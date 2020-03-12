Air Malta is to operate special flights from Frankfurt, Zurich and Paris on Saturday to repatriate travellers stranded when the government announced a travel ban from Germany, Spain, Switzerland and France.

It said that Maltese needing assistance while abroad may phone on +356

22042200 or contact the airline by email on sitcen.mfea@gov.mt.

The Saturday flights will be operated as follows:

Reduced in-flight service

The airline also announced on Thursday that it is reducing its inflight service as from Friday. in what it said was a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Business class passengers will be served in a one tray service in disposable items together with a complimentary water bottle, the airline said.

The economy class’ sales service will not be available.