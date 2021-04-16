Air Malta will be operating 26 weekly flights to and from 11 destinations in May.

The airline will be flying to and from Amsterdam, Brussels, Catania, Frankfurt, London, Lyon, Milan, Paris (Charles de Gaule and Orly), Rome and Zurich.

Air Malta’s chief commercial officer Roy Kinnear said that while the current flight schedule was still significantly sparser than it was in summer 2019, the airline was constantly monitoring and adapting the network and schedule to ensure essential passenger and cargo connectivity to and from the Maltese Islands and main city airports.



He welcomed the success of the vaccination rollouts in many countries, especially in Malta saying that this “augurs well for a restart in tourism”.

The airline, he said, encouraged efforts to speed up this process.

Together with initiatives like the digital green certificate it was confident and encouraged that the road to recovery will open up.



The airline stressed that travel health requirements are the prerogative of the health authorities of the countries from which the airline operates and that it will continue to abide by all as directed. Safety for its customers and crew continued to be its top priority.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo announced recently that Malta is expecting to welcome tourists to the island by the beginning of June and will provide a €20 million aid package to kickstart the devastated industry.

The country is currently expecting to welcome 155 weekly flights from 57 destinations in the summer, with tourists even offered money to entice them to holiday in Malta.