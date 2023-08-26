Airbnb operators blamed for being partly responsible for a build-up of rubbish on the streets of tourist areas have spoken out, saying they need more options for waste disposal.

Accommodation managers say they are struggling with fewer weekly collections following the shift to a national schedule in January and a lack of drop-off facilities.

Airbnb property owner Mattina Massa told Times of Malta she had been left with no other option than to hang rubbish bags outside her property after spending a day driving around Gozo trying to find a skip and being turned away by WasteServ.

“They told me they can only accept rubbish from commercial operators,” she said, adding that due to only renting out one property, this was not commercially viable for her.

“People are trying to do the right thing but with such a high turnover of tourists we need a solution,” she said, adding that with black bag collections taking place only on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the intervening time presents a challenge.

“I’ve been in the business for a long time and in the past black bags were collected three times a week or we could take them to the skip... you try hard to be a good citizen, but we don’t have a solution,” she said.

With tourism important to the island, the build-up of rubbish is “not the image we want to give,” she added.

Areas like Sliema, St Julian’s and Gżira – all popular areas for short-let rentals - have recently been facing issues of waste management as uncollected rubbish piles up on their streets.

Short-let problems

A government spokesperson confirmed that local councils in those towns believe many waste-related issues they face are directly linked to such rentals.

“A common point raised by representatives of these localities is the presence of many short-let properties in these areas, with tenants who may not be aware of the waste [collection] schedule,” the spokesperson said.

The national waste collection schedule dictates that organic waste is collected on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, mixed waste is collected on Tuesday and Saturday and recycled waste is collected each Thursday. Glass bottles are carried out on every first and third Friday of the month.

Waste builds up on a street corner in St Julian's. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

All operators Times of Malta spoke to said it was almost impossible to ensure guests were separating their rubbish correctly – and that there is little they can do to remedy the problem themselves.

One operator, who asked not to be named, said the collection of rubbish was an issue frequently being discussed by Airbnb property managers.

“You try your best but there’s frustration across the board... the main issue is the fact that times for check-ins and check-outs aren’t regular,” she said.

The situation has gotten “so much worse” since the introduction of the new national schedule, they said.

Meanwhile, another operator, Jaime Gutierrez, said that the collection of rubbish was “never easy in a place where rubbish collection is scheduled on certain days instead of having bins within the building to dispose of it, like in other countries.”

Tourists from abroad “struggle to understand” how rubbish is collected in Malta, he said.

Government: New system is generally working well

Despite waste problems piling up in tourist-heavy areas, the government says that the new collection schedule is performing well in many localities.

There is “broad agreement” between local and regional councils, businesses and waste-management operators that the country should not return to the former waste-collection system, a government spokesperson said.

He emphasised an increase in the separation of organic waste compared to last year.

Short-let operators say they have nowhere to throw away their residents' garbage bags. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“The separation of organic waste during the first half of this year increased by 35 per cent when compared to 2022, a new record for Malta,” a government spokesperson said, noting that the new uniform schedule across the country had been designed to encourage increased separation of waste.

The spokesperson however acknowledged the need for “an increased effort” to tackle issues in specific areas.

The government was now working to “consolidate” the efforts of the police, LESA and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), who have the power to give out fines. But enforcement was taking place, the spokesperson stressed.

“The 3600 fines and warnings issued for waste-related offences in the first seven months of the year are testament to this commitment.”

Mandatory waste separation was introduced in April last year, with fines for non-compliance introduced in October following a six-month grace period and educational campaign.

An increased effort is required to tackle difficulties concerning certain areas and economic activities

Sliema mayor calls out culprits

In Sliema, frustration with garbage issues has prompted mayor John Pillow to embark on a “name and shame” campaign on Facebook, recording himself inspecting rubbish left outside and identifying members of the public named on delivery stickers and receipts.

The campaign quickly went viral, with videos of the mayor’s patrols racking up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments and shares.

Earlier this week, Pillow told Times of Malta he wanted to “show how easy it is for enforcement officers to find out who the culprit is... The people have had enough, and I’ve had enough... I want my town clean.”

The country’s household waste collection is as follows:

Monday: Organic (white bag)

Tuesday: Mixed (black bag)

Wednesday: Organic

Thursday: Recyclable (green/grey bag)

Friday: Organic

Saturday: Mixed

Glass is collected every first and third Friday of the month.

Times for collection vary by locality.