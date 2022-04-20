A major explosion was narrowly avoided when a commercial passenger plane went rogue and rolled into fuel storage tanks at Malta International Airport last year, according to an official that investigated the incident.

Frank Zammit, who leads investigations at the Bureau of Air Accident Investigation, told Times of Malta that it was only down to sheer luck that the incident on April 2, 2021 did not develop into a major national disaster.

“Had the aircraft hit the bowser slightly more to the left, it would have cracked it and there could have been a large explosion,” Zammit said.

“It would have been very big as it would have included four fuel trucks and an airplane. “We were very lucky. It was Good Friday and we had luck on our side.”

The bureau on Tuesday published the conclusion of a months’ long investigation into the accident which saw a Ryanair aircraft come loose from its tow and roll directly into a row of airport fuel bowsers.

No passengers were on board the aircraft and no one was hurt in the incident, however, it did cause a fuel leak on the Malta International Airport asphalt.

Two flights were diverted with a number of others delayed.

What the investigation found

In its investigation report, the bureau concludes that the incident was down to a lack of training and clear procedures.

It also blamed the inadequate level of attention given to safety by those responsible for ensuring the plane, a Boeing 737, was correctly hooked up to the towing vehicle.

The report says the aircraft was being moved from one apron to another on the taxiway. As it was crossing a runway, the tow bar became detached from the aircraft. Investigators found that locking pins had come loose.

The large commercial plane continued to roll straight when the tow-truck made a turn. The aircraft collided with a bank of four parked fuel tankers that contained fuel.

The report says the incident occurred due to lack of adherence to safety procedures. It also points to shortcomings in the coordination between ground staff and the tug driver.

Zammit said all those involved in the investigations had taken on the report’s recommendations and initiatives to raise more awareness on safety.

The expert said the towing operator has taken on the recommendations of the BAAI report and will re-train its personnel and update its operations and guidance requirements.

Apart from the towing operator, the airline manufacturer, Boeing, will update all the aircraft maintenance manuals on its fleets, he added.