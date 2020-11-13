Malta International Airport has opened a new multi-storey car park, which will eventually be connected to the main terminal building through an underground tunnel and a covered walkway.

The company said in a statement once passenger traffic starts to pick up, the airport experience will be enhanced through the provision of around 1,300 covered parking spaces, which will shelter users’ vehicles from the elements.

Photo: MIA

The complex also provides a centralised area of operation for 17 car rental companies. In the coming weeks, the process of renting a car will be simplified given that travelling guests will be able to pick up and drop off their vehicle, as well as settle any related paperwork, in one place.

The car park's open-air level, which accommodates more than 450 parking spaces for airport employees and stakeholders, has been earmarked for the installation of a photovoltaic system next year.

Given that the volume of clean energy generated by the system is expected to equal the amount of energy used on site annually, the car park will be a net-zero energy building.

Photo: MIA

The Park East project was one of two major investments, which were not put on hold by the company in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, since works had already advanced significantly in 2020.

Park East is expected to bolster the company’s non-aviation segment and support the airport's medium-term recovery.