A woman was fined at the airport on Thursday after she was caught carrying more than €10,000 in undeclared cash prior to boarding a flight to Istanbul.

Customs said on Friday that the passenger, who is Maltese, was selected for a currency check by Customs Anti Money Laundering Team.

She claimed to be carrying less than €10,000 when asked and presented exactly €10,000 when asked to show her cash. However, a subsequent search in her bags yielded another €1,385.

The passenger was fined on the spot and allowed to travel.

RELATED STORIES Customs detect €263,397 in undeclared cash since January

Customs said that in the past five years, it had intercepted €2,439,309 in Malta’s borders.

It urged the public to support it with any information, even anonymous, which might lead to irregularities being detected. Customs can be contacted on 2568 5124.