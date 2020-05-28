A plan to reopen Malta International Airport in July has been welcomed by doctors but slammed by hoteliers, who are demanding an earlier date.

A ban on commercial flights is currently in place until June 15, but multiple sources have told Times of Malta the airport is expected to be given the go-ahead to start operating again on July 15.

Martin Balzan, president of the Medical Association of Malta, welcomed the move, saying it as a "more cautious approach".

"I know Malta depends on tourism, but I'm glad to see more weight is being given to health," he said.

"I know this decision will not help hotel and restaurant owners, but we'll have to monitor the numbers of COVID19 cases being reported over the next month and a half, and see if it's still the right decision to reopen closer to the time."

Balzan was among the first people to call for flights to Bergamo, in Milan to shut down as cases grew in Northern Italy in March.

He is now also against the idea, mooted by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, for safe corridors between nations.

"While Sicily has reported zero cases in recent days, that doesn't stop people transferring in airports through other more infected countries and making their way to Malta. Safe corridors have problems."

'Simply not acceptable'

Tony Zahra, president of Malta's Hotel and Restaurant Association, strongly disagrees with a mid-July opening date.

"Waiting until July is simply not acceptable as we will miss the summer. Other countries like Greece, Cyprus and Spain are reopening in June, so why can't we?" he asked.

Zahra said Malta's hotel industry is now completely decimated. And while he says government measures to financially help those who are out of work are welcomed, he believes the sooner the airport reopens, the less painful it will be for everyone.

"I don't want to get into another argument about health versus wealth. But I think we can open the airport in a responsible way and use certain protocols like we have been doing in restaurants. We have thousands of people employed in these industries, we can't stay closed forever."

MIA CEO Alan Borg said around 70 of the 120 winter 2020/2021 routes have now been cancelled as well as some 60 of the 144 summer 2021 routes.