The former head of the finance ministry has joined the board of directors of hotel giants Corinthia Group.

In two announcements on the Malta Stock Exchange, CPHCL Finance plc and Mediterranean Investments Holding plc, both part of the Corinthia Group, said Alfred Camilleri has been appointed a non-executive director.

Both appointments became effective on August 4.

In June, Camilleri stepped down from his position as permanent secretary at the finance ministry after 16 years in charge of the government chequebook.

Camilleri has a reputation as the man with the tightest grip on public spending, with various government sources describing him as “the person to convince” when trying to secure financial backing for an initiative or project.

He was one of the few permanent secretaries not to have faced the chop when Joseph Muscat became prime minister in March 2013.

His critics, however, say that Camilleri signed off on major deals during the Muscat administration that have been linked to alleged corruption and misuse of public funds.

Sources said the Robert Abela administration had tried desperately to retain Camilleri, however, he had been adamant about stepping down.

It is understood that he had informed the government of his decision almost immediately after the Financial Action Task Force in June voted to take Malta off its grey list.

He was replaced by the top civil servant at the Ministry for the Economy, Paul Zahra.