Alfred Mifsud has been appointed arbiter for financial services, replacing Reno Borg who held the post for the past seven years.

In a brief statement, the Finance Ministry congratulated Mifsud and thanked Borg for his services.

Mifsud resigned as a non-executive director of Bank of Valletta on Thursday.

He had also served as deputy governor of the Central Bank, a post he resigned in May 2017, a year after facing corruption claims by slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. In February, a court ruled the blog post defamatory.

He was given the appointment at the Central Bank soon after selling his private business, Crystal Finance, in 2015.

Mifsud previously also served as chairman of Mid-Med Bank between 1996 and 1998, before the bank was sold to HSBC. He went on to chair One Productions between 1999 and 2001.