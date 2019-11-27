Former Prime Minister and sitting Labour MEP Alfred Sant has reserved judgement about the party’s trio of resignations on Tuesday, saying people need all the facts before they can pass judgement.



“We need all the facts to emerge, whatever they are, before we can judge,” he wrote on Facebook, in his first public comment since two ministers and the Prime

Minister’s chief of staff were forced out on Tuesday.

“I’m convinced that judgement and the path it leads us down will be in line with the ‘old’ Labour cry that remains relevant today – ‘Malta first and foremost’.”



Dr Sant rallied PL supporters and urged them not to lose hope.



“This is not the first time that the Labour Party had to face big problems or crises,” the former PL leader wrote on Facebook. “Each time, the party has emerged even stronger”.